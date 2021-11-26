Seriously, this is crazy cheap. Hulu's Black Friday deal sees monthly prices slashed from $6.99 to just 99 cents a month. Yes, we know there are a lot of streaming services vying for youre attention right now and we bet there even one or two you have that you barely even use.

So what's one more?! I'll be the first to admit that Hulu was always way behind Disney Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max on my binge percentages, but at 99 cents a month, I'm happy to dive back in. And hell, there's no commitment as you can cancel at any time, rather than be locked in for a year. Although I'm paying $15 a month for HBO Max and Hulu is giving us a year for under $12 for Black Friday.

That's an 85% reduction compared to the usual $6.99 a month Hulu plan. This deal is open to new customers and even returning ones. The caveat for returning customers is you need to have not been a Hulu member in the past month. That's pretty decent as we see a lot of subscription deals block out returning customers who have been a member in the last six or even 12 months.

Hulu Black Friday 99￠ deal

Hulu | 99￠a month This will undoubtedly be the best price of the year for a Hulu subscription. But you'll have to redeem it by November 29 to get this price. A year's sub would usually cost you $83.88, so getting it for just under $12 is excellent value as you're essentially getting 10 months for free. You can cancel it at any time too. 99￠a month at Hulu

Of course, with a price this cheap, this is for the ad-supported tier of Hulu. I must confess, I had this Hulu tier up until a few months back and I found the ads just too annoying to bother sticking with the service for $6.99 a month, but I didn't feel there was enough content to justify moving up to the $12.99 ad-free version either.

At 99￠a month though, I'm up for diving back in - I can finally watch the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale at least. Hulu will always have a handful of decent shows I can't watch anywhere else and there are fewer ads on older boxsets at least. Movies on the service thankfully don't have ads in the middle either.

On a related note, if you don't have Disney Plus yet, there's arguably a better deal to be had where you can get disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month on a rolling monthly contract. You can also get a whole month of Paramount Plus for free if you'd like to try before you buy.