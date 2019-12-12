Huawei is set to continue its string of solidly-built hardware releases with the rumored Huawei P40. While there's nothing official yet, details from leaker Yash Raj Chaudhary gives us an idea of what to expect from the new handset.

As per the leaker, the Huawei P40 will have a 6.5 inch 2K OLED Waterfall display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll be nearly all-screen, having an approximate 98% screen-to-body ratio. On the rear, you'll find a Leica-branded penta camera setup specced with a 64MP Sony IMX686 with OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with a macro camera + ToF sensor to wrap it up. It's all very impressive, but that's not where it ends. Huawei will reportedly be throwing in a 5,500mAh battery to sweeten the deal.

While it's a rumor, it isn't far-fetched, especially considering the leaker's reputation. Huawei has always had impressive hardware, often held back by its software. With the newfound lack of Google apps and services, the firm's software flaws will be even more glaring. Even the excellent Huawei Mate 30 couldn't compete outside of China without the Google Play Store.

Huawei still has no access to Google apps and services at the time of writing. If that changes, the P40 and P40 Pro may well be contenders on the global stage rather than local champions.

