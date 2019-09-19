What you need to know
- Huawei today launched the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS alongside the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.
- The phone comes with handcrafted leather on the back with Porsche Design branding.
- It features a Kirin 990 5G chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB storage.
Just like last year, Huawei has teamed up with Porsche Design for a special edition of its new Mate 30 Pro. The new Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS features handcrafted premium leather on the back with a long vertical glass stripe.
The smartphone is nearly identical to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, except for a few differences. While the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS runs on the same Kirin 990 chipset as the Mate 30 Pro, it comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB strorage.
The camera hardware on the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS is identical to the Mate 30 RS, although the layout is quite different. It features two 40-megapixel sensors, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. You also get an identical 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging.
Huawei's new Porsche Deesign Mate 30 RS has been priced at €2,095 ($2,318), making it nearly twice as expensive as the Mate 30 Pro.
