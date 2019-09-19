Just like last year, Huawei has teamed up with Porsche Design for a special edition of its new Mate 30 Pro. The new Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS features handcrafted premium leather on the back with a long vertical glass stripe.

The smartphone is nearly identical to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, except for a few differences. While the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS runs on the same Kirin 990 chipset as the Mate 30 Pro, it comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB strorage.