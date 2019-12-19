Huawei will be launching an upgraded version of the foldable Mate X smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The information was revealed by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, while interacting with the French press at the company's headquarters in China.

As reported by Frandroid, the "improved" version of the Mate X will come with a more durable hinge, tougher screen, and a Kirin 990 5G chipset. Yu has also confirmed that the current Mate X will be launched in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Currently, the Mate X is on sale only in Huawei's home market of China.

What remains to be seen is if the "upgraded Mate X" that Yu was referring to is the Mate Xs that the company had teased while launching the Mate X in China in October. The company hasn't revealed any details regarding the hardware specs of the foldable phone yet, except saying that it will be powered by the newer and more powerful Kirin 990 5G chipset. The current Mate X runs on the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, which was announced in 2018.

The upgraded Mate X will take on Motorola's new RAZR as well as Samsung's Galaxy Fold successor. According to reports, the Galaxy Fold successor will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 series in February and will feature a 108MP primary sensor.

Huawei P40 series to arrive in March, sans Google apps and services