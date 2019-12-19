What you need to know
- Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that an upgraded version of its Mate X foldable phone will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February.
- The phone is expected to be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset and will have a stronger hinge mechanism as well.
- Yu also confirmed that the current Mate X will be launched in Europe sometime in the first quarter of 2020.
Huawei will be launching an upgraded version of the foldable Mate X smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The information was revealed by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, while interacting with the French press at the company's headquarters in China.
As reported by Frandroid, the "improved" version of the Mate X will come with a more durable hinge, tougher screen, and a Kirin 990 5G chipset. Yu has also confirmed that the current Mate X will be launched in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Currently, the Mate X is on sale only in Huawei's home market of China.
What remains to be seen is if the "upgraded Mate X" that Yu was referring to is the Mate Xs that the company had teased while launching the Mate X in China in October. The company hasn't revealed any details regarding the hardware specs of the foldable phone yet, except saying that it will be powered by the newer and more powerful Kirin 990 5G chipset. The current Mate X runs on the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, which was announced in 2018.
The upgraded Mate X will take on Motorola's new RAZR as well as Samsung's Galaxy Fold successor. According to reports, the Galaxy Fold successor will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 series in February and will feature a 108MP primary sensor.
Huawei P40 series to arrive in March, sans Google apps and services
Here's your first look at the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
The first Huawei P40 and P40 Pro renders reveal a design that looks fairly similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11.
How Google built the Pixel 4's Recorder app using machine learning
Machine learning is one of those buzzwords that's often-used but seldom understood. Google helped break down exactly what machine learning means for how its new Recorder app works, specifically helping us understand how it understands and categorizes conversation so well.
Did Google mishear your command? Delete it with this simple phrase
We've all been there: Google Assistant hears something not intended for it and starts spouting off information you didn't want. Thankfully, Google added a quick command to stop and erase that search history.
The Moto E6 is the best phone you can buy for under $100 right now
It's possible to get a decent Android experience, even on a shoestring budget. Just look at the Moto E6.