According to recent Bluetooth certifications, Huawei has some new smartwatches in the works. In fact, there are four models listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification, including CSN-BX9, CSN-AL00, CSN-AL01, and ALX-AL10.

To make some sense of all those numbers for you, the BX9 was used previously for the Huawei Watch 2, implying that a Huawei Watch 3 is on the way. Since the Huawei Watch 2 ran Wear OS, we can expect the next version to follow along in its footsteps.

As for the CSN-AL00 and CSN-AL01, these are very likely to be new versions of the Huawei Watch GT. The GT lineup from Huawei runs its own operating system, dubbed Light OS, which Huawei created to run using a less powerful processor and to provide longer battery life.