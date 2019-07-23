What you need to know
- Bluetooth SIG certification shows Huawei is working on four new smartwatches.
- The model numbers point to a sequel to the Huawei Watch 3, a kids' watch, and possibly a follow up to the Huawei Watch GT.
- As of yet, there is no word on when the watches may launch or the pricing.
According to recent Bluetooth certifications, Huawei has some new smartwatches in the works. In fact, there are four models listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification, including CSN-BX9, CSN-AL00, CSN-AL01, and ALX-AL10.
To make some sense of all those numbers for you, the BX9 was used previously for the Huawei Watch 2, implying that a Huawei Watch 3 is on the way. Since the Huawei Watch 2 ran Wear OS, we can expect the next version to follow along in its footsteps.
As for the CSN-AL00 and CSN-AL01, these are very likely to be new versions of the Huawei Watch GT. The GT lineup from Huawei runs its own operating system, dubbed Light OS, which Huawei created to run using a less powerful processor and to provide longer battery life.
Lastly, the ALX-AL10 is most likely a follow up to Huawei's kids' watch.
Besides the model numbers and Bluetooth 4.2 certification, not much other info is given, which is why we're left to speculate on what products they belong to. On the bright side, now that the smartwatches have been certified, we shouldn't have to wait much longer before Huawei announces them.
Perhaps the new watches will debut alongside the Mate 30 in the coming months, or it's very possible Huawei could show them off at IFA this September.
Best Android Smartwatch in 2019
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.