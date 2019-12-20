What you need to know
- Huawei's consumer group CEO estimates his company will have sold a total of 230 million mobile devices this year.
- That's 30 million more than last year, despite the onset of U.S. sanctions and restrictions on the company earlier this year.
- Slowly but surely, the company is gaining on Samsung to become the largest smartphone company by market share.
2019 has been a tough year for Huawei. It's CFO, who also happens to be the CEO's daughter, was arrested in Canada, while the U.S. government has waged a relentless war against its networking business. It was also placed on the U.S. Entity List, preventing American companies from supplying crucial hardware and software that Huawei depends on for its products.
Despite that pressure, Huawei has continued its forward march toward dethroning Samsung and becoming the biggest smartphone maker in the world. Thanks to the willingness of its partners to bend the rules, patriotic support in China, and even a little bit of help from the U.S. itself, the company finally started increasing smartphone shipments again in Q3 despite a largely stagnant H1. And now, the CEO of the company's consumer wing says his division will likely one-up itself with 30 million more phones sold this year than the last. That's a whopping 230 million units in 2019, compared to 200 million last year.
All of that's despite the lack of Google Services on its newest phones, making them a tough sell anywhere outside China. A preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China may not necessarily affect Huawei's fortunes all that much, but if the company continues its trajectory, it may soon meet its goal of dominating the smartphone market regardless.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are in-game subscriptions the next big trend in mobile gaming monetization?
You thought loot boxes and in-app purchases were bad? Just wait until every mobile game wants you to subscribe to their monthly Premium Pass.
Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly feature a 10x optical zoom camera
According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Huawei P40 Pro will come equipped with a new 8MP periscope zoom camera with 10x optical zoom capability.
Stadia finally lets you view all of the achievements you've been earning
One of the many features missing from Stadia at launch was the ability to view achievements. Fortunately, Stadia continues to push out regular updates and has finally added a way to view achievements with Chrome or Chromecast on TV.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.