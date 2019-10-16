Rounding out an already fortuitous week for Huawei, the Germany Interior Ministry has announced its plans to allow Huawei — and all other equipment vendors — to participate in building the country's 5G infrastructure.

German carriers like Deutsche Telekom already use Huawei's equipment in their networks, and will likely be sighing a breath of relief, as previous statements from the industry suggested a ban on Huawei's equipment at the behest of the U.S. government could result in significant delays for the country's rollout of 5G networks and could cost the sectors billions of dollars in capital.

Applauding Germany's "fact and standards-based approach," the company reiterated that "politicizing cyber-security will only hinder technology development and social progress while doing nothing to address the security challenges all countries face."

That's not the only good news Huawei's received this week. The company also posted impressive revenues of $87.5 billion in the first three quarters of the year, up 24.4% from last year. The third quarter of the year also represented the first time the company's smartphone shipments have grown since it became the subject of the U.S. government's ire over allegations of Chinese backdoors and copyright infringements.

Huawei also boasted of its more than 60 commercial contracts for 5G equipment with carriers around the world and its sale of over 400,000 antennas in the report. While the continued U.S. campaign against it represents a significant hurdle for the company's ambitions in the wireless networking industry, Huawei is clearly here for the long haul.

Trump administration to allow U.S. firms to supply 'non-sensitive' goods to Huawei