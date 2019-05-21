As Huawei fights through complications of the U.S. trade ban on doing business with American companies, the Chinese company is working to reassure Canadian carriers that it can still provide the network components that carriers now rely on for building and maintaining their wireless networks. While the U.S. trade ban on Huawei doesn't directly affect its ability to do business with Canadian companies, Huawei makes use of components and technology from U.S. companies for its end products.

As a hedge, Huawei is telling Canadian carriers that it has a 10-month stockpile of such components from U.S. companies, which will give it enough runway to execute plans to shift to different vendors as necessary. The U.S. Commerce Department has also granted Huawei a limited license to operate with U.S. companies through August 19, which further softens the blow of the transition period.

Alykhan Velshi, vice-president of corporate affairs at Huawei Canada, provided a concise and committal statement to The Globe and Mail: