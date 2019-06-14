Huawei has pushed back the global launch of its foldable phone. The Mate X was slated to make its debut sometime this month, but is now expected to launch in the month of September. According to CNBC, Huawei is conducting "extra tests" to ensure its foldable phone doesn't suffer from the same issues that plagued Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

According to a statement provided by a Huawei spokesperson, the manufacturer is doing additional testing with mobile carriers around the world as well as app developers. The Mate X is Huawei's first 5G-enabled phone, so it stands to reason that the company is testing compatibility with global carriers before launching the device. Same goes for developers: with the phone featuring a foldable display, Huawei will want to make sure apps work as intended when the device is unfolded.

With everything else that's going on with Huawei, it's understandable that the company is being cautious with its upcoming phone, as noted by the spokesperson: