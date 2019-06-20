What you need to know Huawei has promised that it will release the Android Q update for the majority of its popular devices.

The Honor 20 series is also expected to receive the Android Q update.

Mate 20 Pro will be the first Huawei smartphone to be updated to Android Q.

Huawei today released a statement that reassures its customers that the company will continue to provide security patches and Android updates to its devices, despite its current woes with the U.S. government. "We always put our consumers first, regardless of the challenges we face," said the company.

The Chinese company has confirmed in its latest statement that it will be bringing the Android Q update to its "popular current devices," including the latest P30 and P30 Pro. Huawei has pointed out that it has already launched an Android Q beta developer program, although only the Mate 20 Pro is currently part of it. In fact, Huawei says the Android Q update for the Mate 20 Pro has already been approved to receive Android Q "as and when it is released by Google". It has apparently started testing the Android Q update for more than 17 devices:

P30 Pro

P30

Mate 20

Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

P30 lite

P smart 2019

P smart+ 2019

P smart Z

Mate 20 X

Mate 20 X (5G)

P20 Pro

P20

Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

Mate 10

While the latest Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro do not figure in the list, a trusted source tells Android Central that the Honor 20 series will also be upgraded to Android Q. In addition to confirming the Android Q update for its current devices, the company has promised that anyone who has recently purchased a Huawei smartphone or is planning to do so "can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done." Huawei has reiterated that it will continue to provide ongoing security updates to all smartphones and tablets to ensure that they are up-to-date.