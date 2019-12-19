What you need to know Huawei's next big phones, the P40 and P40 Pro, have shown up in leaked renders.

The phones are expected to be launched in early Spring 2020.

Renders show screens that curve over every edge and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Huawei's next big thing may have leaked if renders posted by leaker @OnLeaks and rumor site 91Mobiles prove to be the real deal. The renders are quite dark but show off the screen and edges of both the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. There is not much new information to gather from the renders, but they may prove Huawei is advancing its curve aesthetic, bending the screen slightly over the top and bottom of the device as well as the sides.

There are no obvious camera cutouts to be seen, so it is possible Huawei is moving forward with a subscreen selfie camera like the one we recently saw demonstrated by Oppo. Or it could just be that the renders opted not to show every nook and cranny of the phones, just the overall design appeal. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

Otherwise we see the standard set of ports and dust traps. There is no headphone jack, but there is a USB-C port, a card slot, and a speaker grill, in addition to some visible microphone holes. The phone opts for a larger camera component on the back than the Huawei P30 Pro, and it will be interesting to see how Huawei expands its already impressive photo shooting capabilities. Our reviewer loved the last phone and raved about its zoom capabilities.