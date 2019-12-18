Huawei will be launching its next flagship phone at an event in Paris in March. This was revealed by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer division, during a press event (via Frandroid) held in Shenzhen, China.

Along with the launch timeframe, Yu also said that the P40 series will not have access to Google apps or services. Instead, the phones will ship with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), the company's alternative to Google Play Services. The P40 and P40 Pro will run Android 10, with the company's EMUI 10 interface running on top.

According to Yu, the Huawei P40 series will have a design that consumers have "never seen" before. The two phones will also have better cameras, longer battery life, and superior performance. While the design and camera hardware of the P40 and P40 Pro currently remain a mystery, we do know that they will be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Despite the fact that the phones will not offer Google apps or services like the Mate 30 series, Yu has claimed that they will be distributed through all the usual channels, including carriers and resellers. This could mean that the P40 series will be more widely available than the Mate 30 series phones at launch. The Mate 30 series was initally sold only in China and made its way to a few global markets only last month.