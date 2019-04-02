The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro launched only a few days ago and while you might not have one yet, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the eye candy. Our friends over at XDA Developers have gotten a hold of the wallpapers and now so can you.

All you have to do is download the pack and start using them on your phone today. Each wallpaper has a resolution of 2340 x 2340, so whether you've got a brand new P30 or not they are sure to look great on your phone.

While that's not as nice as holding one of Huawei's latest and greatest in your hands, this should help tide you over till yours arrives or you can save up for one. Unfortunately, the high price of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will put them out of reach for many of us. That doesn't mean we can't rock these sweet wallpapers though and live vicariously through them.

Why do the new P30 and P30 Pro garner such a high price? Great question. That's because Huawei has crammed some of the best tech around into these beauties. Not only do they feature some of the fastest chips out there, but the cameras are also breaking records over at DxOMark.