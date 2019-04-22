The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most impressive phones to be released so far in 2019. It has everything a power user could want with the latest Kirin 980, 8GB of RAM, a 4,200mAh battery, and a total of five cameras. Our very own Daniel Bader calls the P30 Pro "The most versatile camera phone you can buy" in his review.

Part of what makes it so versatile is the unique 5X optical zoom periscope camera. Somehow, Huawei was able to find a way to put a 5X optical zoom camera in the body of a phone that is only 1/3rd of an inch thick.

Thanks to JerryRigEverything and his recent teardown of the P30 Pro we're about to get a look at just how Huawei accomplished this.