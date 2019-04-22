The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most impressive phones to be released so far in 2019. It has everything a power user could want with the latest Kirin 980, 8GB of RAM, a 4,200mAh battery, and a total of five cameras. Our very own Daniel Bader calls the P30 Pro "The most versatile camera phone you can buy" in his review.
Part of what makes it so versatile is the unique 5X optical zoom periscope camera. Somehow, Huawei was able to find a way to put a 5X optical zoom camera in the body of a phone that is only 1/3rd of an inch thick.
Thanks to JerryRigEverything and his recent teardown of the P30 Pro we're about to get a look at just how Huawei accomplished this.
As you can see in the video, the periscope camera isn't just a clever name. The camera sensor is literally lying sideways inside of the phone. In order for Huawei to fit a lens long enough to offer 5X magnification and keep the phone slim, it had to lie the lens down instead of having it face outwards as it does with the other cameras.
At the end of the camera sensor and lens array, there is a 90-degree mirror and this is where the camera gets its periscope comparison. Using this mirror, it is able to take what you see from the back of the phone and feed that to the camera sensor to take photos. This unique approach is sure to catch on with other phones in the future, but credit goes to Huawei for doing it first.
