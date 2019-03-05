While much of the excitement at the Huawei booth at Mobile World Congress last week centered around the company's new foldable gadget, the Mate X, some in attendance were already focused on the next mainstream flagship. The Huawei P30 series will arrive at a launch event in Paris on March 26, and at a small closed-door meeting in Barcelona last week, the firm revealed to us the first details of the P30 Pro's camera setup.

The P30 may well leapfrog the competition, with closer zoom shots and even better low-light than the P20.

First, the big news: Huawei's VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong, confirmed what has long been rumored: The top-end P30 will indeed feature a periscope-style zoom camera for "super-zoom" capabilities. The exact zoom level wasn't revealed, though the last year's P20 Pro featured 3X optical and up to 5X hybrid zoom, so a significant upgrade beyond that figure is likely in the new model.

The widely rumored figure is 10X zoom, though Wong wouldn't confirm this, instead prompting us to draw our own conclusions from a photo posted by Huawei CEO Richard Yu in recent weeks. The shot, published to Chinese social network Weibo with a watermark cheekily confirming a quad-camera setup, clearly shows details of the lunar surface. Wong tells us the pic was achieved on-device, handheld, with no additional help.