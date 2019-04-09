Huawei debuted the P30 Pro a few weeks ago in Paris, and the Chinese manufacturer has launched the device in the Indian market. The phone is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and will go on sale in the country starting April 15 for ₹71,990 ($1,035). The price is notable because it's just ₹2,000 less than the Galaxy S10+ in the country.

With Huawei looking to gain ground in India, there's no better device to take the fight to Samsung than the P30 Pro. The phone has an innovative camera at the back that offers 5x optical zoom, a first in the world. The main 40MP primary has also been re-engineered to deliver better photos, and it manages to do just that. There's also a wide-angle lens and a time-of-flight camera for better depth sensing, and combined together the quad camera package on the P30 Pro is one of the best you'll find on a phone today.

The P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch curved OLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, and it runs HiSilicon's latest Kirin 980. There's a 32MP camera at the front, and a massive 4200mAh battery that easily lasts two days. You get a 40W wired charger in the box, and with reverse charging you'll be able to charge other devices with the P30 Pro.

There's also a striking gradient pattern design at the back, with the P30 Pro available in Aurora and Breathing Crystal options in the country.

Having used the P30 Pro for ten days, I'm blown away by the quality of the camera. It regularly produces fantastic photos both in daylight and low-light scenarios, and it also managed to outdo the Galaxy S10+ and the Pixel 3 in most cases. I'll have much more to share about the P30 Pro in the coming weeks, but if you're in the market for a high-end phone in India, I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Those picking up the P30 Pro will be able to get the Huawei Watch GT for just ₹2,000. Interested? Hit up Amazon from the link below to get your hands on the P30 Pro.

See at Amazon India

