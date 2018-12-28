Just a couple days after unveiling the lustrous Honor View 20, Huawei has another announcement up its sleeves — this time revealing the Huawei P Smart 2019 as a new mid-range handset for the United Kingdom.

Following up on the P Smart from back in February, the P Smart 2019 gets an upgraded design with a 6.21-inch 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch that Huawei refers to as a "Huawei Dewdrop Display." The display is outfitted with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 and includes an Eye Comfort Mode that helps reduce the amount of blue light emitted from the screen to make it easier on your eyes.