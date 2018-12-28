Just a couple days after unveiling the lustrous Honor View 20, Huawei has another announcement up its sleeves — this time revealing the Huawei P Smart 2019 as a new mid-range handset for the United Kingdom.
Following up on the P Smart from back in February, the P Smart 2019 gets an upgraded design with a 6.21-inch 19.5:9 display with a waterdrop-style notch that Huawei refers to as a "Huawei Dewdrop Display." The display is outfitted with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 and includes an Eye Comfort Mode that helps reduce the amount of blue light emitted from the screen to make it easier on your eyes.
Powering the P Smart 2019 is Huawei's own Kirin 710 processor which has a 12nm design and octa-core setup with speeds up to 2.2GHz. There's also a dual camera setup on the back (13MP and 2MP), 8MP selfie camera, a 3,400 mAh battery that promises up to 10 hours of "internet browsing on 4G networks", and EMUI 9.0/Android Pie available right out of the box.
You'll be able to purchase the Huawei P Smart 2019 beginning January 11, 2019, in the United Kingdom from Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone. It's available in Midnight Black, Turquoise Blue, and Aurora Blue colors and has a starting price of XXX.