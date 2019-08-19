The U.S. Commerce Department may soon renew the "temporary general license" granted to Huawei by 90 days, according to a new report from Reuters.

Shortly after Huawei was put on the Entity List by the Trump administration in May, the Commerce Department had issued a 90-day reprieve to the company that allowed it to continue purchasing components from American companies. Since the current agreement is set to end today, we expect an official statement from the Commerce Department confirming another 90-day extension to arrive later in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, is still not keen on allowing U.S. companies to do business with Huawei. Speaking to the media before departing from Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said: