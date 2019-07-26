What you need to know
- Photos showing an updated version of Huawei's foldable Mate X have surfaced.
- The updated version includes an additional TOF sensor and a bigger button to unfold the screen.
- Huawei is expected to release the Mate X sometime in September.
Huawei confirmed in June that it was pushing back the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X. It was originally expected to go on sale in June in select markets but is now slated to be released in September. Images showing a slightly updated version of the foldable phone have now leaked, courtesy of a Chinese journalist named Li Wei, who got a chance to get her hands on one after bumping into Huawei CEO Richard Yu at an airport.
As noted by XDA Developers, the photos shared by the journalist on Weibo reveal Huawei has made a few minor changes to the smartphone's design. As can be seen in the photos below, the Mate X now has a clearly visible fourth camera sensor on the back. On previous Mate X prototypes, the fourth TOF sensor wasn't easily noticeable. The other major difference is the larger button to unfold the device.
When the company announced that the smartphone's launch was being delayed until September, it said that it was doing so in order to improve the quality of the screen. It further claimed that it would conduct additional tests with various mobile carriers as well as app developers.
Rival Samsung announced earlier this week that it will finally be releasing the Galaxy Fold in September in "select markets." The major changes that the company has made to the phone's design include extending the top protective layer of the display beyond the bezel, additional reinforcements to protect it from external particles, and strengthening the top and bottom hinge area with new protection caps.
