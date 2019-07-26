Huawei confirmed in June that it was pushing back the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X. It was originally expected to go on sale in June in select markets but is now slated to be released in September. Images showing a slightly updated version of the foldable phone have now leaked, courtesy of a Chinese journalist named Li Wei, who got a chance to get her hands on one after bumping into Huawei CEO Richard Yu at an airport.

As noted by XDA Developers, the photos shared by the journalist on Weibo reveal Huawei has made a few minor changes to the smartphone's design. As can be seen in the photos below, the Mate X now has a clearly visible fourth camera sensor on the back. On previous Mate X prototypes, the fourth TOF sensor wasn't easily noticeable. The other major difference is the larger button to unfold the device.