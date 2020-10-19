Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leak in full ahead of October 22 launch

In terms of design, the Mate 40 Pro will look quite different from its predecessor. While it will have the same dual-curved edges as its predecessor, the notch at the top has been replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. The renders from WinFuture also show physical volume control buttons on the side, instead of touch-sensitive keys on the Mate 30 Pro .

Huawei is set to unveil its flagship Mate 40 series phones at a virtual event on October 22 . Ahead of the launch event, nearly the complete specs sheet of the Mate 40 Pro has leaked online, along with official renders.

The Mate 40 Pro will have a 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 resolution screen with a 13MP selfie camera and a 3D sensor housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. Powering the flagship phone will be a Kirin 9000 octa-core processor, which uses four ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.54 GHz, three Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.54 GHz, and a performance-oriented Cortex A77 core clocked at 3.13 GHz. Huawei's last flagship Kirin chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage on the upcoming flagship.

The large camera ring on the back of the phone will house a 50MP main with OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Unsurprisingly, the phone will be capable of recording up to 8K resolution videos. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone will also have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. On the software front, the phone will run Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services.

Single LED flash pic.twitter.com/QE4JbLIeLm — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) October 18, 2020

In addition to the Mate 40 Pro, an alleged image of the Huawei Mate 40 RS has also surfaced, courtesy of tipster @Rodent950. The image shows an octagonal camera bump at the rear, with a total of five sensors.