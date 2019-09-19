Huawei's had a difficult 2019, but that hasn't stopped the company from continuing to release one killer flagship after another. Following the incredible P30 series that debuted earlier in the year, we now have the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Similar to what we saw in 2018 with the Mate 20 series, the Mate 30 Pro offers the best overall experience while the Mate 30 is a very similar package at a more reasonable price.

Both handsets are loaded with top-of-the-line specs, so without further ado, here's what each one is packing.

Category Mate 30 Mate 30 Pro
Operating System EMUI 10
Based on Android 10		 EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
Display 6.62-inches
OLED
2340 x 1080		 6.53-inches
OLED
2400 x 1176
Processor Huawei Kirin 990 Huawei Kirin 990
Graphics 16-core Mali G76 16-core Mali-G76
Memory 8GB RAM 8GB RAM
Storage 128GB 256GB
Expandable Storage NM SD Card (up to 256GB) NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
Rear Camera 1 40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.8 aperture		 40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.6 aperture
Rear Camera 2 16MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera
f/2.2 aperture		 40MP Cine Camera
f/1.8 aperture
Rear Camera 3 8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture		 8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
Rear Camera 4 3D Depth Sensing Camera
Front Camera 24MP
f/2.0 aperture		 32MP
f/2.0 aperture
Security In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock		 In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC		 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
Ports USB-C USB-C
Battery 4,200 mAh 4,500 mAh
Charging 40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge		 40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
Water Resistance IP53 IP68
Dimensions 160.8mm x 76.1mm x 8.4mm 158.1mm x 73.1mm x 8.8mm
Weight 196g 198g
Colors Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black		 Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black

