Huawei's had a difficult 2019, but that hasn't stopped the company from continuing to release one killer flagship after another. Following the incredible P30 series that debuted earlier in the year, we now have the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.
Similar to what we saw in 2018 with the Mate 20 series, the Mate 30 Pro offers the best overall experience while the Mate 30 is a very similar package at a more reasonable price.
Both handsets are loaded with top-of-the-line specs, so without further ado, here's what each one is packing.
|Category
|Mate 30
|Mate 30 Pro
|Operating System
|EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
|EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
|Display
|6.62-inches
OLED
2340 x 1080
|6.53-inches
OLED
2400 x 1176
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 990
|Huawei Kirin 990
|Graphics
|16-core Mali G76
|16-core Mali-G76
|Memory
|8GB RAM
|8GB RAM
|Storage
|128GB
|256GB
|Expandable Storage
|NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
|NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
|Rear Camera 1
|40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.8 aperture
|40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.6 aperture
|Rear Camera 2
|16MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera
f/2.2 aperture
|40MP Cine Camera
f/1.8 aperture
|Rear Camera 3
|8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
|8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
|Rear Camera 4
|❌
|3D Depth Sensing Camera
|Front Camera
|24MP
f/2.0 aperture
|32MP
f/2.0 aperture
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Connectivity
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Battery
|4,200 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
|40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
|Water Resistance
|IP53
|IP68
|Dimensions
|160.8mm x 76.1mm x 8.4mm
|158.1mm x 73.1mm x 8.8mm
|Weight
|196g
|198g
|Colors
|Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black
|Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black
