Huawei's had a difficult 2019, but that hasn't stopped the company from continuing to release one killer flagship after another. Following the incredible P30 series that debuted earlier in the year, we now have the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Similar to what we saw in 2018 with the Mate 20 series, the Mate 30 Pro offers the best overall experience while the Mate 30 is a very similar package at a more reasonable price.

Both handsets are loaded with top-of-the-line specs, so without further ado, here's what each one is packing.