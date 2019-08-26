The rumor mill surrounding the Mate 30 Pro has been ramping up this month, and on August 26, we got our first clear look at the phone's design.

The above marketing image comes from Chinese social network Weibo, and although the entire body of the Mate 30 Pro isn't visible, we have a pretty clear idea of what it's going to look like. There's a fairly sizable notch in the top middle of the display, but assuming this has the same 3D face unlock of the Mate 20 Pro, its larger footprint is understandable.

Around back, we can see the Mate 30 Pro's gigantic quad-camera setup. Specifics on the different sensors remain a mystery, but the design is giving me serious Nokia Lumia 1020 vibes and I am so here for it. Along with that, the green and violet colorways also look quite impressive.

As for the Chinese text, it roughly translates to the following:

Kirin 990 processor

Super sensitive to light with four cameras

Double fast recharge

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are expected to launch on September 19, which if accurate, means we don't have much longer to go before we learn more about Huawei's latest.

