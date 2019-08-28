Huawei's next flagship series, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, are expected to be announced on September 18. The rumor mill has been hinting at things like a large notch and four rear cameras, but the latest report is easily the most interesting so far. According to Reuters, the Mate 30 will not be running Android.

All of Huawei's previous smartphones have shipped with Android, but thanks to the company being blacklisted by the United States, it's unable to use the Android OS on new hardware. Huawei is currently under a temporary lift for the blacklist that allows it to work with Google and Android for existing hardware, but the ban remains fully intact for new products.

Per the report: