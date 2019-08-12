Huawei's next flagship Mate series phones will be formally unveiled on September 19, if a new report from Russian news site Hi-tech.Mail.ru. The information was allegedly revealed by Dr. Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei's Consumer Business Software.

Apart from revealing the launch date for the Mate 30 series, Chenglu also confirmed that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 990 processor. Previous rumors, however, had claimed HiSilicon's next flagship mobile processor would be called the Kirin 985. The Kirin 990 chipset is likely to be built using TSMC's 7nm EUV process, which should allow it to deliver better power efficiency compared to last year's Kirin 980.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display manufactured by BOE, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate. However, similar to the Mate 20 Pro, the upcoming Mate series flagship will have a wide notch housing the selfie camera and additional sensors for the 3D facial recognition feature.

Clear images showing an alleged case designed for the Mate 30 Pro have also surfaced, corroborating a previous leak that revealed the presence of a circular camera module on the back of the phone. The Mate 30 Pro is rumored to come equipped with two 40-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.