Huawei's first 5G smartphone, the Mate 20X 5G is now available in the UK. You will be able to grab one starting today from Three, Sky Mobile, or Carphone Warehouse. The phone carries a £999 price tag and comes in Emerald Green color.

Sky Mobile, which has announced its plans of launching 5G connectivity on its network by November this year, will be selling the Mate 20X 5G starting from £36 per month on Swap24. If you wish to add 8GB allowance and unlimited call & texts, you can do so for just £10 instead of £15. Sky Mobile will be launching more new 5G-enabled smartphones later this year, including Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G. Sky's 5G network will initially be available in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds, and Slough.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is simply a 5G-enabled variant of the Mate 20 X that was announced in October last year, alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Apart being equipped with a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem, the Mate 20 X 5G differs from the 4G LTE variant in some other areas as well. Instead of the massive 5,000mAh battery on the Mate 20 X, the Mate 20 X 5G has a smaller 4,200mAh cell. It lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack as well. To compensate for these minor downgrades, Huawei has added faster 40W charging support to the 5G variant.

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G comes with a huge 7.2-inch OLED display that is HDR10 compliant and covers the DCI-P3 color gamut. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X 5G runs on a 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also offers an impressive 40MP + 8MP + 20MP triple camera setup with Leica optics and a 24MP selfie camera.

