What you need to know
- Huawei has shipped more than 16 million units of its Mate 20 series phones.
- More than 17 million units of the company's new P30 series phones have been shipped so far.
- Huawei's smartphone shipments witnessed a growth of 26% between January and August 2019.
At its Mate 30 series launch event in Munich today, Huawei announced that it has shipped over 16 million units of the Mate 20 series. Its latest P30 series has been very well received as well. According to Huawei, it has shipped over 17 million units of the P30 and P30 Pro phones so far.
Despite the U.S. blacklist, Huawei announced that its smartphone shipments grew by 26% YoY between January and August this year. Its PC shipments rose by a whopping 249% , while wearables registered a growth of 278% YoY.