To say that 2019 has been rough for Huawei would be the understatement of the century. The first half of the year saw the company hit with privacy concern after privacy concern, ultimately resulting in a trade ban from the United States. The U.S. government recently gave Huawei a 90-day extension that allows it to continue trading with U.S. companies, but once those 90 days are up, Huawei's future continues to be uncertain.

In light of all this, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently sent out a memo to his employees to outline the company's "battle plan" as it gets ready to fight through its impending "live-or-die" moment.

The letter reads: