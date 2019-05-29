The ramifications for Huawei following news of its U.S. ban have been massive. Most recently, the Electrical and Electronics Engineers (or IEEE for short) publishing group decided to ban Huawei employees from editing its papers.

For those that aren't familiar, the IEEE is responsible for working with scientists and professors from all over the world to help advance technologies of all kinds. Huawei has multiple employees within the IEEE, but as a result of this ban, they can no longer review papers before being published.

Per a statement IEEE sent out to its editors-in-chief: