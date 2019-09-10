On September 10, Huawei put out a statement that it was dropping a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the release of its confiscated equipment. The equipment in question included computer servers, Ethernet switches, and other telecommunications gear that was sent to U.S. for commercial testing and certification back in 2017.

The equipment was originally sent to California and was later confiscated in Alaska on its way back to China in September 2017 by the U.S. Commerce Department, citing "unidentified export violation concerns."

Despite many requests from Huawei over the past two years, "the U.S. government failed to make a decision on whether an export license was required for the equipment to be shipped back to China, and continued to hold it."

That finally prompted Huawei to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Commerce Department and government agencies on June 21 of 2019. The lawsuit cited that the: