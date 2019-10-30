Earlier in the month, we reported that Huawei's smartphone shipments were finally resurging after two quarters of stagnation. Shipments grew by 8 million units compared to the 59 million phones the Chinese giant sold in the first two quarters of 2019 each. Thanks to a report from Canalys, we now have a good indication of what's driving Huawei's rise again.

China, it turns out. Amid a shrinking smartphone market in the world's most populous country (shipments fell by 3% overall), Huawei was the only major player to post any growth at all. Not only did the company's smartphones sales grow, but they did so in spectacular fashion. The company sold 66% more handsets in Q3 2019 compared to the same period last year. This allowed it to capture 42.4% of the total market, up from just about 25% at the same time the previous year.