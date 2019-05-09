Android Q has been in beta since this past March, and at the Google I/O keynote on May 7, Beta 3 was launched along with support for a bunch of other non-Google smartphones. Now, Huawei's revealed details as to which of its devices will receive the final upgrade to Q when it's released.
Per a post on Chinese social network Weibo, Huawei confirmed that the following phones will get Android Q:
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei View 20 / V20
- Honor Magic 2
It's unclear when all of the above phones will receive their Q update, but even so, it's nice to have some level of reassurance.
With that said, if you just can't wait for Android Q any longer, Beta 3 can be downloaded and installed on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It's likely to be filled with heaps of bugs, but that is an option available to you.
Android Q beta 3 review: Dark theme, gesture navigation and more notification changes