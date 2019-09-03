A report published by the Wall Street Journal last week had revealed U.S. prosecutors were investigating new alleged instances of technology theft by Huawei. The Chinese company has now issued a press release denying the allegations of intellectual property theft and has leveled several allegations against the U.S government

It has been using every tool at its disposal – including both judicial and administrative powers, as well as a host of other unscrupulous means – to disrupt the normal business operations of Huawei and its partners

We strongly condemn the malign, concerted effort by the U.S. government to discredit Huawei and curb its leadership position in the industry. o company becomes a global leader in their field through theft.

Huawei claims that the U.S. is pressurizing its current employees into spying for them. While the company hasn't provided any concrete evidence yet, it says FBI agents are being sent to the homes of its employees and some of them have even been detained and arrested. Huawei has also accused the U.S. of launching "cyberattacks to infiltrate" its intranet.

Huawei was blacklisted by the United States in May this year amid national security fears. It was granted a 90-day reprieve by the U.S. administration shortly after the company was blacklisted, which allowed it to continue doing business with U.S. companies. After the 90-day reprieve given to the company expired on August 19, the "temporary general license" was extended by another 90 days.

Since the temporary reprieve granted to Huawei only allows it to work with U.S. companies for existing products, the company's upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones will reportedly ship without Android.