Huawei is launching its digital content ecosystem in Europe.

Huawei has announced that it will expand its digital marketplace, the Huawei AppStore, to Europe starting early next year. The company says it struck up deals with 15 app and game developers, as well as " strategic partnerships" with two content providers for its video streaming service. The Huawei AppStore and Video Service will be pre-installed on all Huawei and Honor-branded phones sold in Europe from Q1 2018.

Huawei's AppStore will feature a discovery and recommendation service that lets customers find new apps, with the company stating that the content in its store has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. The video streaming service will feature a "broad catalog" of TV shows of movies — both global and local — and will be ad-free.

Huawei is partnering with Under The Milky Way, an "international digital film and documentary distributor that distributes more than 4,000 films on behalf of more than 400 rights-holders in 100 countries around the world." The manufacturer has also teamed up with ATRESMEDIA, a Spanish content provider that owns Antena 3, la Sextra, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries.

From Walter Ji, president of Huawei Western Europe's mobile unit:

The Silk Road was significant for bringing prosperity to East and West. Huawei Consumer Business Group, the world's number three smartphone vendor, already has several million users in China and Europe. With this strong customer base we are determined to extend the legacy of the Silk Road into the digital age. We will do this by growing the European market together with partners, collaborating on AI and content first as well as extending our global reach.

Huawei will also introduce paid themes via the Huawei Themes Store app. Themes are an integral part of Huawei's digital ecosystem, with the company seeing 160 million active users and 40 million downloads monthly. As for its app store, Huawei says that over 240,000 developers have joined the Huawei Developer Alliance, and that the company paid out $400 million in revenue last year.

Here's a look at some of the apps that will be available in Huawei's marketplace: