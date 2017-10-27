Huawei is launching its digital content ecosystem in Europe.
Huawei has announced that it will expand its digital marketplace, the Huawei AppStore, to Europe starting early next year. The company says it struck up deals with 15 app and game developers, as well as " strategic partnerships" with two content providers for its video streaming service. The Huawei AppStore and Video Service will be pre-installed on all Huawei and Honor-branded phones sold in Europe from Q1 2018.
Huawei's AppStore will feature a discovery and recommendation service that lets customers find new apps, with the company stating that the content in its store has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. The video streaming service will feature a "broad catalog" of TV shows of movies — both global and local — and will be ad-free.
Huawei is partnering with Under The Milky Way, an "international digital film and documentary distributor that distributes more than 4,000 films on behalf of more than 400 rights-holders in 100 countries around the world." The manufacturer has also teamed up with ATRESMEDIA, a Spanish content provider that owns Antena 3, la Sextra, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries.
From Walter Ji, president of Huawei Western Europe's mobile unit:
The Silk Road was significant for bringing prosperity to East and West. Huawei Consumer Business Group, the world's number three smartphone vendor, already has several million users in China and Europe. With this strong customer base we are determined to extend the legacy of the Silk Road into the digital age. We will do this by growing the European market together with partners, collaborating on AI and content first as well as extending our global reach.
Huawei will also introduce paid themes via the Huawei Themes Store app. Themes are an integral part of Huawei's digital ecosystem, with the company seeing 160 million active users and 40 million downloads monthly. As for its app store, Huawei says that over 240,000 developers have joined the Huawei Developer Alliance, and that the company paid out $400 million in revenue last year.
Here's a look at some of the apps that will be available in Huawei's marketplace:
- MobiSystem: The leading provider of mobile productivity and business applications will bring over 20 apps to the Huawei AppStore.
- Skoobe: A reading startup from Munich transforms smartphones and tablets into a huge entertainment library with more than 200,000 books from more than 4,800 publishers.
- VizEat: The world´s largest social eating platform, VizEat connects travelers and local hosts around the world to create authentic food experiences at their home.
- APUS Group: APUS User System automatically sorts the apps on the home screen, cleans and boosts the phone's RAM and adds new themes and wallpapers on a monthly basis.
- NLL APPS: An indie developer that will launch three apps, including call and sound recorders.
- Goodgame Studios: A leading free-to-play, online games development company with over 300 million registered users worldwide.
- Imperia Online LTD: One of the biggest game production companies in Southeastern Europe with 24 released games that are used by more than 40 million people worldwide.
- Bigpoint & Yoozoo: The German publisher and developer is well-known for its browser games such as Farmerama, Seafight and DarkOrbit Reloaded which have hundreds of millions of players.
- Sygic: A global navigation leader in the automotive, travel and mobility industries, Sygic GPS Navigation is the world's most advanced navigation app, trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide.
- Cliqz GmbH: Cliqz is the first browser with a built-in quick search and heuristic Anti-Tracking technology for better privacy protection.
- Tribuna Digital: Tribuna Digital brings all its apps to the Huawei AppStore to help more fans around the world stay in touch with the games, teams and leagues they love.
- Bonial.com: A leading location-based worldwide shopping platform, which allows owners to discover deals, follow favourite stores and create shopping lists.
- Vodafone Spain Foundation: A non-profit organisation aimed to promote people with disabilities, and seniors' autonomy. EVA Facial Mouse is a free application that allows owners to control an Android device by tracking the movements of the head.
- BTC.com: A leading multi-platform Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash wallet.
- Stremio: A one-stop entertainment hub that lets people discover, organise, stream and share video content from different sources.
Reader comments
Huawei is bringing its app store and video streaming service to Europe in Q1 2018
Dear Huawei, i'd prefer you focus on improving support for your phones, security patches etc. My US Mate 9 is still on April 2017 security update.
Hahahahahahahahaha
Why?