It appears the launch of Huawei's Android replacement, HongMeng, is getting closer. Recently, the second largest smartphone maker in the world began filing to trademark the OS in a handful of countries.

Currently, the list includes countries such as Australia, Canada, Cambodia, the European Union, Mexico, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and several more.

One of the biggest casualties from the U.S. ban on Huawei was losing direct access to the Android operating system and the Play Store for future devices. Thankfully, Huawei has had a Plan B in the works for quite some time, working on its very own mobile OS called HongMeng.

HongMeng is expected to be a full Android replacement compatible with phones, tablets, TVs, computers, and cars. It is even supposed to include support for Android apps, making it likely the OS is based on the Android source code.