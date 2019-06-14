Dear users, we thank you for your candid comments, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your experience.

Please kindly be informed that we have taken down those lock-screen images from our servers, as they should not be appearing on lock-screen interfaces.

For the image/s already downloaded to your phone, you may delete as per following:

1) When the image appears on the screen, slide up from the bottom edge of the screen, and the operation toolbar appears;

2) Click the "Delete" button and click "Remove" in the confirmation box which pops up.

We will continue to improve our services and brings you excellent user experience.