Samsung has been enjoying the limelight for a few years now as the leading Android brand, but it wasn't too long ago that HTC was a major competitor, stealing customers away with its far superior build quality and audio delivery. These days though, neither of those features are unique to HTC anymore. Ever since Samsung shifted from plastic to glass and metal in its flagships, its build quality has been top-notch, and the more recent dual speaker system has made its newer phones formidable in the audio realm as well. Recent years haven't been terribly kind to HTC, with the company gradually fading into obscurity. That's more the fault of availability than the quality of its products, as HTC has still been putting out great devices each year and even building the last two generations of Google's Pixel devices. The company's most recent announcement, the U12+, is a perfect example — an excellent flagship-tier phone that won't be available in any physical locations in North America. That doesn't mean you can't still order one online, though, and if you're buying unlocked to use in the States, it'll work on just about every network but Sprint. So should you buy the fancy new U12+, or stick with the tried and true Galaxy S9+? Specifications While it's by no means the only way to compare phones (or even the best way to), it's good to know where the U12+ and the Galaxy S9+ differ in terms of hardware specs. Like most flagship phones these days though, they're pretty much the same across the board. Category HTC U12+ Samsung Galaxy S9+ Operating System Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display 6-inch 18:9 Super LCD 6

2880 x 1440, 537PPI 6.2-inch 18.5:9 Super AMOLED

2960 x 1440, 529PPI Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, four 2.8GHz Kyro 385 Gold cores, four 1.7GHz Kyro 385 Silver cores Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, four 2.8GHz Kyro 385 Gold cores, four 1.7GHz Kyro 385 Silver cores GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Expandable Yes (microSD slot) Yes (microSD slot) Battery 3500mAh 3500mAh Water resistance IP68 IP68 Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.6, PDAF + laser autofocus, 4K at 60fps 12MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4, PDAF, 4K at 60fps Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 (x2), 1080p video 8MP f/1.7, 1440p video Connectivity WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C Security Fingerprint sensor (back), face unlock Fingerprint sensor (back), iris scanner, face unlock SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Dimensions 156.6x 73.9 x 8.7mm 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm Weight 188g 189g What the HTC U12+ does better

The U12+ is HTC's most modern-looking phone yet, with all the necessary stylings to fit in with other 2018 flagships — a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with face unlock as a fallback, a tall 18:9 display, IP68 water resistance, and so on. Unfortunately, it also follows the recent trend of bucking the headphone jack (as did last year's U11), but you don't have to worry about a notch taking up part of your display up top. Edge Sense is the U12+'s big differentiator. The real advantages of the U12+ come in the form of its software. Though little has changed about HTC's Sense interface in years, that's not necessarily a bad thing, as the company continues its effort of leaving stock Android mostly alone with a few minor tweaks here and there. Those tweaks include the new Edge Sense 2, which improves upon last year's ability to detect launch certain actions by squeezing the sides of the phone. Now, in addition to squeezing, you can double-tap either side of the phone to trigger a separate action — by default, the screen shrinks down to one-handed mode and moves to the side you tapped, but you can reprogram this action to do just about anything you'd like. Edge Sense is also now able to detect when you're holding the phone vertically by feeling how your fingers are gripping the sides, and automatically lock the orientation accordingly. This means that you can you can use the U12+ while lying in bed without having to toggle auto-rotation or fumble with trying to keep the phone mostly vertical. Read more: HTC U12+ hands-on preview

Like the Galaxy S9+, the U12+ has dual cameras, with the same combination of wide angle and telephoto lenses, but while we haven't yet spent any quality time with the cameras, the U12+ got a DxOMark score of 103, beating out the S9+'s score of 99. While benchmarks certainly aren't everything, this at least instills some early confidence that the U12+ may be formidable for stills. While both phones offer portrait mode photography, the U12+ also allows you to adjust your point of focus and amount of background blur after the shot is taken. The U12+ looks great for video, as well. While it can't match the S9+ is slow-motion video (HTC maxes out at 240fps at 1080p, versus Samsung's insane 960fps in 720p), it's the only one of the two able to shoot 4K in 60fps, and it's backed by both OIS and EIS for stability. In addition, HTC uses what it calls Sonic Zoom to allow you to directionally amplify audio on a distant subject, quieting down the surrounding noise when you zoom into a subject while filming. See at Amazon What the Samsung Galaxy S9+ does better

HTC may be one of the original champions of premium design, but Samsung has stepped up its game considerably in recent years. While the curved glass may not be in everyone's favor, it's hard to argue with the striking aesthetic and in-hand feel of the Galaxy S9+. The rounded sides make the S9+ feel smaller than it actually is, and unlike the U12+ it still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio. The S9+ is also the only one of the two phones to support wireless charging, though in HTC's defense, many will find Quick Charge 4 much more useful — the S9+ only supports the slower Quick Charge 2. Samsung's software has always had a reputation of being bloated and overcrowded with too many Samsung and carrier apps, and while that's still true to some extent, the software on the S9+ is cleaner than ever. More importantly, the additional software is finally actually useful. While not perfect, Bixby is able to pull off quite a few actions Google Assistant can't do just yet, particularly with system-level commands. Samsung Pay is the most widely supported mobile payment service around, thanks to the MST technology that emulates a physical card swipe. Apps Edge makes the curved glass functional with quick access to favorite contacts and frequently used apps. Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 review