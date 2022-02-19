HP introduced a unique model to its growing Chrome OS lineup last year in the form of the HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One. It's an excellent choice for any remote learning setup or entertainment at home, and it's a worthy contender for our best Chromebox list. It also has a one-of-a-kind design in that it can be rotated 90 degrees to be used vertically.

The HP Chromebase sports a 21.5-inch anti-glare touchscreen that lets you make the most of Chrome OS' touch gestures and functions for productivity. With Presidents' Day just a few days away, HP is offering a sweet deal for the Intel Pentium model clocked at 2.4 GHz. This means you can now snap up the Chromebase for $80 less than the original asking price.

This model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. Its cone-shaped base houses a built-in speaker system that does not disappoint, seeing as it's developed in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen. It also ships with a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports for quick connectivity on the fly.

HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop Computer | Save $80 If you're looking for an all-in-one computer powered by Chrome OS, the HP Chromebase is hard to beat. This model is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Pentium chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. This unique tower is enough to handle almost everything you'd need. $500 at B&H

This all-in-one computer has a deep focus on device-sharing with family members and flexible workstations at home in mind. More to the point, it marked the end of HP's practice of only selling these Chrome OS all-in-one computers to businesses.

If you're looking for a low-maintenance desktop computer for the entire family or an all-in-one solution for someone who enjoys watching shows on a large screen, the HP Chromebase is a perfect choice.