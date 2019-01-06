CES is here and that means it's time to unwrap a new generation of Chromebooks! This year's crop features the first two AMD Chromebooks we've seen: the Acer Chromebook 315 announced earlier today, and the now latest model of the HP Chromebook 14, which will be available for purchase later in January starting at $269.

We've seen 5 generations of the HP Chromebook 14, but this will be the first to feature an AMD A4 or A6 processor and an AMD Radeon R4 or R5 GPU, and the specs first published by LaptopMag are mostly straightforward. This 14-inch AMD-powered Chromebook will be available in 1366 x 768p non-touch and 1920 x 1080p touchscreen models — and at $30 more, the touchscreen is indeed the model you should be grabbing.

While many laptops are choosing to forgo USB-A ports altogether for USB-C, the HP Chromebook 14's choice to keep 2 USB-A ports alongside the 2 USB-C ports — as well as a microSD slot and a headphone jack — is as refreshing as it is appreciated. This port configuration will serve users well as we all try to make that transition to USB-C.

There's still more to explore with the newest HP Chromebook 14 and how well the AMD's new A-series does with Chrome OS, but we won't have to wait as long for it as we will for the Acer Chromebook 315. The HP Chromebook 14 will be available for purchase in three colors — I'm partial to the Inky Blue, but there are white and charcoal for the less adventurous — starting at $269 later this month.