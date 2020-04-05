At a time when the world could do with some WWE escapism, this weekend's WrestleMania 36 looks set to serve up an unprecedented helping of grapple action. Read on to find out how to watch all the action, no matter where in the world you are with our WrestleMania 36 live stream guide. Thanks to the coronavirus, it's set to be the first Wrestlemania in WWE history to be held behind closed doors. In another first for the annual showpiece, its set to be held over two nights as well as taking place across a number of different locations, including the WWE's very own Performance Center in Orlando. On top of all of that, almost all of the action has been taped in advance.

A number of big names have been forced to pull out, including Roman Reigns who had been due to Goldberg in a Universal Title clash, and Andrade, but otherwise the show must go on and and there's a pretty stacked bill to look forward to. The headline act is a WWE Championship showdown between current title-holder Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Other highlights include a Boneyard brawl face-off between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and a tasty old school showdown between Edge and Randy Orton. Becky Lynch will be putting her Raw women's championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, while former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is set to host. Read on for full details on how to stream WrestleMania 36, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. WrestleMania 36 - Where and when WrestleMania 36 will take place this weekend over two nights - Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5. The action is set to kick off at 7pm ET, 4pm PT both days for fans in the US and Canada.That means a midnight (12am) BST for wrestling fans in the UK and a 9am AEST morning in Australia. We're expecting 2-3 hours of action each night.