The Weeknd Experience is raising fuds for The Equal Justice Initiative and matching donations made by viewers. You'll be able to donate directly inside the TikTok app while watching. Additionally, exclusive merchandise will be made available at The Weeknd's website with proceeds donated to Equal Justice Initiative from August 6 to August 10.

Unlike livestreamed concerts where you see the artist performing in person, The Weeknd Experience is bringing fans to space while an avatar of The Weeknd performs songs from his latest album, After Hours, including this year's hit single "Blinding Lights". Viewers will even have a chance to interact with The Weeknd in real time during the show.

Despite the efforts of the U.S. government, TikTok is still going strong. In fact, it's about to host its biggest event ever in partnership with XO, Republic Records, and Wave featuring Diamond-certified artist The Weeknd. Dubbed 'The Weeknd Experience', this will be the app's first virtual musical experience, though if it goes well, we'll no doubt be seeing more of these performances in the future.

The Weeknd Experience: When and where

This immersive XR experience is coming to the official TikTok Live stream on Friday, August 7 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET via the @tiktok account. Make sure to download the TikTok app on your mobile device so you'll be prepared before the show goes live.

If you miss the live show, The Weeknd Experience will be shown again a few times over the weekend, including at 9 a.m. PT on August 8 via @tiktok.africa and @tiktokmena_live accounts, as well as on August 9 at 5 a.m. PT on @tiktok_malaysia and @tiktokSG, 8 a.m. PT on @tiktok_russia, and 7 p.m. PT on @theweeknd. The final broadcast will be on August 10 at 4 a.m. PT on @tiktok_Japan, so unless you plan on rocking out early in the morning, you'll probably want to catch a stream before then.

How to watch The Weeknd Experience live stream

The Weeknd Experience is shaping up to be one of the best VR concerts in history, so don't miss it! You'll be able to watch on any device that can download the TikTok app, from smartphones and tablets to Chromebooks and more. You can even cast the app from your phone to your TV in various ways, including using Chromecast.

If TikTok is banned where you live already, there are ways you can get around that location restriction. It's time to look into a VPN, and we have an entire guide to the best VPNs for TikTok so you don't have to miss the show.