Fans of The Voice are in for a treat this week as the show will air a one-hour holiday special and we have all the details on how you can watch The Voice Holiday Celebration on TV or online.
To help spread some holiday cheer, the show's season 19 coaches Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen will share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories in The Voice's holiday special that will premiere on NBC this Thursday. There will also be performances of holiday classics and popular modern favorites from past coaches, superstars and artists from the "Voice" family.
According to a promo that aired during Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, NBC gave fans a preview of what they can expect during The Voice Holiday Celebration. The teaser showed past Christmas performances from Gwen Stefani, Michael Buble, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Pharell Williams and Jennifer Hudson. At this time though, it's still unclear as to whether or not this year's holiday special will be a montage of clips and videos from years past or if the show's coaches filmed new performances for The Voice Holiday Celebration.
Whether you're a long time fan of The Voice looking forward to seeing past coaches and artists perform holiday classics or you just need something to help boost your holiday spirit this year, we'll show you exactly how to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration from anywhere in the world.
The Voice Holiday Celebration - When and where?
The Voice Holiday Celebration will air at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, December 3 on NBC. The one-hour special will feature performances of holiday classics and popular modern favorites from past coaches and artists from the Voice family.
Watch The Voice Holiday Celebration online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Voice Holiday Celebration in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch past coaches and beloved artists from the Voice family perform holiday classics when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, December 3 on NBC. You'll also be able to stream the hour-long special on NBC's website or using the NBC app after it airs on television but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Alternatively, you can also watch The Voice on NBC's streaming service Peacock. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year with ads but you can go ad-free by upgrading to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Not interested in signing up for cable or Peacock? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can stream the The Voice Holiday Celebration online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to NBC as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream The Voice Holiday Celebration in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration at 8pm ET/PT on Monday, December 7 on CTV2. The reason fans of the show in Canada will have to wait a few days is due to the fact that CTV airs The Voice on Monday and Tuesday while
Although Canadian fans of the US version of The Voice can watch new episodes of the show on CTV every Monday and Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT, it seems that the network won't be showing The Voice Holiday Celebration this Thursday on either CTV or CTV2. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above if you want to watch it live.
Watch The Voice Holiday Celebration in the UK and Australia
As the UK and Australia have their own versions of The Voice, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the US version of The Voice Holiday Celebration.
