Fans of The Voice are in for a treat this week as the show will air a one-hour holiday special and we have all the details on how you can watch The Voice Holiday Celebration on TV or online. To help spread some holiday cheer, the show's season 19 coaches Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen will share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories in The Voice's holiday special that will premiere on NBC this Thursday. There will also be performances of holiday classics and popular modern favorites from past coaches, superstars and artists from the "Voice" family.

According to a promo that aired during Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, NBC gave fans a preview of what they can expect during The Voice Holiday Celebration. The teaser showed past Christmas performances from Gwen Stefani, Michael Buble, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Pharell Williams and Jennifer Hudson. At this time though, it's still unclear as to whether or not this year's holiday special will be a montage of clips and videos from years past or if the show's coaches filmed new performances for The Voice Holiday Celebration. Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive Whether you're a long time fan of The Voice looking forward to seeing past coaches and artists perform holiday classics or you just need something to help boost your holiday spirit this year, we'll show you exactly how to watch The Voice Holiday Celebration from anywhere in the world. The Voice Holiday Celebration - When and where? The Voice Holiday Celebration will air at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, December 3 on NBC. The one-hour special will feature performances of holiday classics and popular modern favorites from past coaches and artists from the Voice family. Watch The Voice Holiday Celebration online from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch The Voice Holiday Celebration in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch past coaches and beloved artists from the Voice family perform holiday classics when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.