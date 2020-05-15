Having been sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga before the pandemic took hold, Bayern Munich return to their title challenge with a tricky away tie - don't miss a moment by following our Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream guide below. Following a sub-par start to the campaign which saw manager Niko Kovac part ways with the club, Bayern had gone from strength to strength under new boss Hans-Dieter Flick winning 10 of their last 11 games before the lockdown halted the season. With Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach all breathing down their neck in the hunt for the title, all eyes will be on Bayern on Sunday to see if they can rekindle their pre-quarantine form.

The unexpected break has allowed Bayern super striker Robert Lewandowski time to recover from a knee injury he sustained back in February, however the league leader's on-loan Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho looks set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem. Bayern face a Union side enjoying an exceptional debut season in the Bundesliga, with Urs Fischer's side in contention for European qualification, having lost just two of their last eight league matches on home soil. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich: Where and when? This much anticipated return to action for these two teams takes place at Union's Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the German capital on Sunday with kick-off at 6pm CET local time.

That makes it a 5pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 12pm ET, 9am PT start in the US. For those tuning in from Australia, it's a 2am AEST start on Monday morning Down Under. Watch Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this crucial Bundesliga clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at: ExpressVPN

How to watch Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich online in the U.S. exclusively on Fox Sports Pay TV sports service Fox Sports is the U.S. TV home to the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Sunday's game is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 12pm ET, 9am PT. Fox Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as as FuboTV and Sling, They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord cutting persuasion.

Stream for free Sling TV Sling has a variety of plans available, and for a limited time you can get started with it for just $20 for the first month. Sign up today so you don't miss any of the action. Start streaming with Sling TV