Williams plays a strange young misfit named Kim Noakes whose father died under mysterious circumstances when she was just a girl. Following her father's death, Kims' over-protective mother Tina, played by Fleabag's Sian Clifford, whisked her away to the countryside. There Kim learned a number of bizarre survival skills such as how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in six seconds flat and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag. Based on this, it's clear that Tina and her now deceased husband were not your ordinary parents and were likely involved in much more than Kim knows.

Imagine spending your whole childhood growing up in seclusion in the wilderness to eventually set out into the real world as an adult. This is the premise of the latest Sky Original Two Weeks To Live which stars Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and we have all the details on how you can watch the new series online or on TV.

At the start of the series, Kim is all grown up and she decides to head out into the world for the first time on a secret mission to honor her father's memory. On one of her first stops, she heads to a pub where she meets Nicky, who isn't good at impressing girls, and his brother Jay who own the establishment together. Kim and Nicky have a few drinks and an ill-judged prank sets up a chaotic series of events that puts everyone in danger. Tina arrives on the scene looking for her daughter and the unlikely crew soon find themselves on the run from murderous gangsters and the police with a bag full of stolen cash.

Whether you're a big Maisie Williams fan and miss seeing her in Game of Thrones or you just want to see what this new black comedy from Sky is all about, we'll show you how to watch Two Weeks To Live online from anywhere in the world.

Two Weeks To Live - When and where?

Two Weeks To Live will premiere on Sky One on Wednesday, September 2 at 10pm BST. New episodes of the show will air every Wednesday at the same time on TV, though all six episodes of the show will be available to stream online on Sky Q from that date as well.

How to watch Two Weeks To Live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Two Weeks To Live further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Sky One's new black comedy when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Two Weeks To Live. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Two Weeks To Live in the UK

If you live in the UK and are a Sky subscriber, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Two Weeks To Live on TV every Wednesday at 10pm BST on Sky One. However, the network has also made the decision to release all six episodes of the new series on its premium service Sky Q beginning on September 2. If you want to sign up for Sky Q to watch all of Two Weeks To Live when the new series releases, it'll cost you as the service's entry level bundle is priced at £22 per month and there is also a £20 setup fee.

Don't want to sign up for a contract with Sky but still want to watch Two Weeks To Live online? Don't worry as Now TV's Entertainment Pass will let you watch the show for £8.99 per month. The service also offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself to watch Two Weeks To Live.

Watch Two Weeks To Live in the U.S.

As Two Weeks To Live is a Sky Original, the series won't be available to watch in the US when it releases in the UK on September 2. However, it could be picked up by a US streaming service at a later date just as Hulu did with Brassic back in July. In fact, the streaming service has a whole hub dedicated to British TV.

If you just can't wait to watch Two Weeks To Live in the US, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to do so before its official release.