It's been quite some time since the iconic buddy cop comedy Turner & Hooch endeared audiences with its lovable canine co-star, and now Disney is bringing the story to an entire new generation of viewers as a television series. Exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, the new series Turner & Hooch follows the ambitious U.S. Marshal Scott Turner who suddenly inherits a large and unruly dog after the death of his father and soon discovers there's more to his new friend than meets the eye.
You'll need a Disney+ subscription if you want to watch the new series Turner & Hooch. If you're wondering how to sign up for Disney+, how much the service costs, or how you can watch for free, make sure to check out the sections below.
Disney's Turner & Hooch: When and Where
The remake series Turner & Hooch premieres this Wednesday, July 21 on Disney+ at 3am ET. Only the first episode will be available at that time, with new episodes premiering on the following Wednesdays at the same time. The first season is set to include 12 episodes in total.
How do you get a free Disney+ trial?
While Disney+ has offered a free trial in the past, there hasn't been one available for months now. Unfortunately, there's no way to join Disney+ for free at this time. However, the service happens to be one of the most affordable out there. WIth currency conversions, there is some variation in pricing based on which country you live in ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99), though you can save and drop the monthly cost even lower by paying for a full year of membership instead. You can get the full rundown on Disney+ monthly and annual pricing in your country via this Disney+ guide or choose from the plans below.
There's another Disney+ package which bundles in Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services starting at just $13.99 per month. If you're already a subscriber to one of these services, you could save money each month by switching to this bundled offer. You can also now select ad-free Hulu when choosing this bundle.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.