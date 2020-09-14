HBO and Sky Studio are trying something a bit different with their new limited series The Third Day which will air in six parts and follow the seasons of the year.
The limited series stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris in two separate storylines that chronicle their individual journeys of arriving on a mysterious island off the British coast. The Third Day is loosely based on the true story of brewer Frederick Nicholas Charrington who gave up a life of luxury to purchase the small island of Osea off the River Blackwater in Essex which he turned into a working camp for recovering alcoholics and other troubled individuals.
The Third Day begins with "Summer" which is told over the first three episodes starring Jude Law in the role of Sam. He plays a man who is drawn to a mysterious island where he encounters a group of people who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Sam finds himself unable to leave the island where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring up trauma from his past.
After Summer comes "Fall" and the next part in the limited series will be a theatrical event broadcast online that immerses viewers in the world of The Third Day with members of the cast and crew including Jude Law and Katherine Waterson taking part.
"Winter" will take part over the last three episodes in the series and will star Naomie Harris as the strong-willed Helen who comes to the island seeking answers. However, her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island's fate.
Whether you're familiar with the story of Frederick Nicholas Charrington and the island of Osea or just interested in watching something a bit different for a change, we'll show you how to watch The Third Day online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
The Third Day - When and where?
The first episode of The Third Day, titled "The Father", will air on HBO at 9pm ET / PT on Monday, September 14. New episodes will air at the same time every Monday and there are a total of six episodes in the new limited series.
How to watch the The Third Day from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Third Day in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch HBO's new limited series when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch The Third Day in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have an HBO subscription, you'll be able to watch The Third Day at 9pm ET/PT every Monday. If you've already cut the cord, you can sign up for the network's streaming service HBO Max for $14.99 per month. In addition to letting you stream The Third Day and other HBO originals online, the service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.
Live stream The Third Day in Canada
As HBO isn't available in Canada, the network has once again decided to license one of its original series to the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.
How to watch The Third Day in the UK
Sky subscribers in the UK will be able to watch The Third Day on Sky Atlantic and new episodes of the show will be made available the day after they air in the US. The first episode of the new limited series will air on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST on Tuesday, September 15 but if that's a little too late for you, don't worry as the network will show it again at 9pm that evening.
Don't want to sign up for a contract with Sky but still want to watch The Third Day in the UK? Don't worry as Now TV's Entertainment Pass will let you watch the show for £8.99 per month. The service also offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Get a The Third Day live stream in Australia
If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel subscription, you'll be able to watch The Third Day on Fox Showcase. However, while it has been announced that the limited series is coming to both Fox Showcase and Foxtel Now, no premiere date has yet to be set for Australia. If you just can't wait to watch The Third Day, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps we've detailed above to watch it in Australia.
