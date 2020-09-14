The limited series stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris in two separate storylines that chronicle their individual journeys of arriving on a mysterious island off the British coast. The Third Day is loosely based on the true story of brewer Frederick Nicholas Charrington who gave up a life of luxury to purchase the small island of Osea off the River Blackwater in Essex which he turned into a working camp for recovering alcoholics and other troubled individuals.

HBO and Sky Studio are trying something a bit different with their new limited series The Third Day which will air in six parts and follow the seasons of the year.

The Third Day begins with "Summer" which is told over the first three episodes starring Jude Law in the role of Sam. He plays a man who is drawn to a mysterious island where he encounters a group of people who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Sam finds himself unable to leave the island where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring up trauma from his past.

After Summer comes "Fall" and the next part in the limited series will be a theatrical event broadcast online that immerses viewers in the world of The Third Day with members of the cast and crew including Jude Law and Katherine Waterson taking part.

"Winter" will take part over the last three episodes in the series and will star Naomie Harris as the strong-willed Helen who comes to the island seeking answers. However, her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island's fate.

Whether you're familiar with the story of Frederick Nicholas Charrington and the island of Osea or just interested in watching something a bit different for a change, we'll show you how to watch The Third Day online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

The Third Day - When and where?

The first episode of The Third Day, titled "The Father", will air on HBO at 9pm ET / PT on Monday, September 14. New episodes will air at the same time every Monday and there are a total of six episodes in the new limited series.

How to watch the The Third Day from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Third Day in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch HBO's new limited series when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.