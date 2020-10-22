The Buccaneers elicit concern each week, no matter how they played last. This week, they are coming off a huge win which makes the team led by Tom Brady that much more dangerous riding high on momentum. But seriously, Brady is doing just fine with 14 touchdowns so far this season and completing 64% of his passes — more than 1,500 passing yards to boot.

Despite the Raiders playing well behind Derek Carr, he still needs Trent Brown and Kolton Miller to step up and work a strong game if the team wants to put up a strong showing. Las Vegas will be hoping to continue utilize the run game as it has been known to do this year.

If the Raiders can navigate Brady and the Bucs, their season gets easier — they just have to get past Tampa Bay first.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Where and when?

Sunday Night Football between the Bucs and Raiders kicks off at its regular time of 8:20 PM ET. The game will be played at Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, but for everyone at home, the game will be broadcast on NBC. Check out the information below for all the streaming options.

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Raiders vs. Buccaneers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders online in the US

This week seven matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

