The dream team is getting back together in the sequel to Warner Bros's 1996 film Space Jam and we have all the details on how you can watch LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy online.

The sequel to the iconic 90s film puts a modern touch on the Space Jam formula and this time around, LeBron James and his young son Dom (Cedric Joe) are trapped in a digital space called the Warner 3000 Server-Verse by a rogue AI known as AI-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

After Dom is captured, LeBron must turn Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes into an elite basketball team just like Michael Jordan did in the first film to defeat AI-G Rhythm.

While Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes faced off against the Monstars in the first film, this time around LeBron and the dream team will be taking on AI-G Rhythm's team of digitized NBA and WNBA stars. It's Tunes versus Goons in Space Jam: A New Legacy but will LeBron and the Looney Tunes have what it takes to win the big game?

One of the things that sets the new film apart from its predecessor is the fact that since it takes place in the Warner 3000 Server-Verse, characters from other Warner Bros. properties will also be making an appearance. Based on the trailer alone, there will be references to The Mask, King Kong, The Jetsons, The Matrix, Scooby Doo, the Wizard of Oz, Wonder Woman, Yogi Bear, Batman, The Iron Giant, Game of Thrones and more of the studio's intellectual property.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Don Cheadle also let slip that Michael Jordan will also be in Space Jam: A New Legacy but not necessarily in the manner fans of the series would expect him to be.

Whether you grew up watching Looney Tunes and the first Space Jam film or just want to introduce your kids to Warner Bros.' live-action/animated sports comedy, we'll show you how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy from anywhere in the world.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - When and where?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere on Friday, July 16 on HBO Max in the U.S. and will be available to stream as part of your subscription for up to 31 days after its release.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Signing up for HBO Max will cost you either $9.99 per month to watch with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free, though only the ad-free plan has access to stream new theatrical films like Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Additionally, the cheaper plan only allows you to stream content in HD while the more expensive plan allows you to stream content in 4K. While an HBO Max subscription will let you watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online, you'll also get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Succession, Mare of Easttown and Westworld as well as Mortal Kombat and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max HBO Max features 10,000 hours of HBO exclusive and premium content from WarnerMedia, DC Comics, and Studio Ghibli. While the most affordable plan at HBO Max costs just $9.99 per month, you'll want to choose the ad-free plan at $14.99 per month to watch new theatrical releases like Space Jam: A New Legacy. from $10 per month at HBO

Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in Canada

As HBO Max is not available in Canada, Space Jam: A New Legacy will only be available to rent through video on demand (VOD) services such as iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and the Amazon Prime Video Store. Regardless of which platform you choose to watch it on, renting Space Jam: A New Legacy will cost you $24.99 in Canada.

If you're feeling nostalgic and want to watch the first Space Jam film in Canada, you can do so on Netflix or Crave.