If you're in the market for a new home or enjoy watching home improvement shows, then HGTV's new series Selling the Big Easy might just be for you. The show follows New Orleans native and real-estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos as she tries to help families find the home of their dreams and we'll show you exactly how to watch it either online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

Selling the Big Easy gives audiences a first hand look at the New Orleans real estate market as Brittany and her full-service agency show prospective home buyers high-end homes with the right mix of history and charm. Brittany also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city's vibrant real estate market.

For those who have travelled to New Orleans before, you'll easily recognize some of the city's most iconic neighborhoods including the French Quarter and downtown. However, the show will also give us a glimpse into some luxurious properties in Covington, Louisiana, the Metairie suburbs and Paradise Park.

Whether you're a fan of New Orlean's various architectural styles including Baroque, Colonial and Victorian or just want to find out more about the city's history, HGTV's new series looks to have something for everyone. Keep reading to find out how to watch or live stream Selling the Big Easy from wherever you are in the world.

Selling the Big Easy: Where and when?

The first episode of the new HGTV series Selling the Big Easy was set to premiere on Friday, April 10 at 9pm ET/PT, but reports suggest that the show has been delayed. Each episode of the show will run for 30 minutes and for the premiere, the network will show back to back episodes at 9pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT.

New episodes of Selling the Big Easy will likely also air every Friday, though we are not sure when the new series will debut.

Watch Selling the Big Easy from anywhere

You'll find all the details on how to watch Selling the Big Easy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.