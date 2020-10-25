The Cardinals are coming off Monday Night Football where they destroyed the Cowboys and made everyone in Texas pine for the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. In what is a well performing division, the Cardinals sit in second place in the NFC West behind the undefeated Seahawks.
There's not much to say about the Seahawks in this week seven matchup. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been perfect to-date and so they simply need to keep pushing all those offensive buttons to put the pressure on the other team. While Jamal Adams' return could have bolstered the defense, he's still not back to full health because of an injury that keeps on lingering.
Arizona on the other hand could really use the 2019 version of running back Kenyan Drake. Drake was amazing last year, but is failing to come up with the big plays in 2020. It will be interesting to see whether the 1,200 fans in the seats at University of Phoenix Stadium gives the home team a little kick in the pants or not.
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Where and when?
This battle of the birds kicks off Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 PM ET. The game will be shown on FOX and takes place in Arizona at University of Phoenix Stadium. There will be fans in the seats, but only around 1,200 of them.
Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Seattle and Arizona game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals online in the US
This week seven matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs on any device.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this matchup isn't one of Sky's featured games this week, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Seahawks and Cardinals game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
