The Cardinals are coming off Monday Night Football where they destroyed the Cowboys and made everyone in Texas pine for the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. In what is a well performing division, the Cardinals sit in second place in the NFC West behind the undefeated Seahawks.

There's not much to say about the Seahawks in this week seven matchup. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been perfect to-date and so they simply need to keep pushing all those offensive buttons to put the pressure on the other team. While Jamal Adams' return could have bolstered the defense, he's still not back to full health because of an injury that keeps on lingering.

Arizona on the other hand could really use the 2019 version of running back Kenyan Drake. Drake was amazing last year, but is failing to come up with the big plays in 2020. It will be interesting to see whether the 1,200 fans in the seats at University of Phoenix Stadium gives the home team a little kick in the pants or not.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Where and when?

This battle of the birds kicks off Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 PM ET. The game will be shown on FOX and takes place in Arizona at University of Phoenix Stadium. There will be fans in the seats, but only around 1,200 of them.

Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Seattle and Arizona game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

