Created by Sam Boyd, Love Life was one of the first shows to debut on HBO's streaming service HBO Max when it launched last year. The romantic comedy anthology series follows a different person each season throughout their entire journey of finding love from their first romance until their last romance.

Even in a city as big as New York, finding love can be difficult but we have all the details on how you can watch a brand-new protagonist search for love in the Big Apple in season two of HBO Max's Love Life.

While the first season of Love Life followed Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) as she searched for love in NYC, season two of the show will focus on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) though Darby will show up in several cameos. After his first marriage imploded unexpectedly, Marcus is on a mission to rebuild his life brick by brick while trying to find a love that will last once and for all.

In addition to Anna Kendrick, season two of Love Life will also see the return of series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell along with recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks. There will be a total of ten new episodes in season two of the show and while the first three episodes will be available to watch at once, HBO Max will release three more on November 4 and the final four remaining episodes on November 11.

Whether your single and looking for love yourself or just want to cosy up with your soul mate on the couch, we'll show you exactly how to watch season two of Love Life from anywhere in the world.

Love Life season 2 - When and where?

Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life will premiere on Thursday, October 28 on HBO Max. The first three episodes from the new season will be available to watch at once while the next three episodes will come to the streaming service on Thursday, November 4 and the final four episodes will be released on Thursday, November 11. While U.S. viewers can watch the show on HBO Max, Canadians can watch it on Crave, UK viewers can watch it on BBC One and Australians can watch Love Life on Stan.

How to watch Love Life in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have an HBO Max subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Love Life on Thursday, October 28. The remaining episodes from season two of the show will come to the streaming service on November 4 and 11.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. In addition to season two of Love Life, an HBO Max subscription will also allow you to watch all of HBO's original programming including shows like Doom Patrol, Mare of Easttown and Westworld. However, if you sign up for the more expensive ad-free plan, you'll also be able to watch Dune, The Matrix 4 and other new theatrical releases from Warner Bros throughout the rest of this year and into 2022 as well.

Get a Love Life live stream in Canada

In order to watch season two of Love Life in Canada, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Crave. While it costs just $9.99 per month to watch Carve Originals and content from Showtime, you'll need to sign up for the service's Crave Movies + HBO plan for $19.98 per month to watch Love Life. Crave also offers a Crave Movies + HBO + STARZ plan for $25.97 per month if you also want to watch STARZ Originals in addition to content from HBO.

The great thing about signing up for Crave's plan with HBO is the fact that you'll be able to watch Love Life, Insecure and other current HBO content at the same time new episodes premiere in the U.S.

Watch Love Life in the UK for free

Although a release date for season two of Love Life has not yet been announced for the UK, the first season of the show aired on BBC One just a few months after it premiered in the U.S. If you haven't watched Love Life yet, you can watch the entirety of season one for free on BBC iPlayer right now so you'll be ready for when the second season arrives.

Live stream Love Life in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch new episodes from season two of Love Life, then you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Stan to do so.

Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $19 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Love Life in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $14 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.